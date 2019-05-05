CAIRO — The U.N. food agency says it has regained access to key grain storage silos in the conflict-ridden Yemeni port city of Hodeida for the first time since February.

World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel says a technical team accessed the Red Sea mills facility Sunday, where some 51,000 metric tons of wheat — enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month — had been in storage when the site was rendered inaccessible in September.

Access was blocked by Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, who prevented the World Food Program from crossing a front line into the government-controlled area where the silos are located.

Forces loyal to the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government have fought a four-year war against the Houthis that has left millions on the brink of famine.

