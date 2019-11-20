Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon backed the U.S. action, saying it “rights a historical wrong.” Israel is a not a member of the Security Council.
Kuwait’s Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said 14 council members agreed on a press statement Wednesday saying settlements are illegal and undermine a two-state solution and a 2016 council resolution. But he said one country objected — a reference to the United States.
