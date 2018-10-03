CAIRO — The U.N. children’s agency has suspended cash transfers to 9 million of Yemen’s most impoverished citizens.

UNICEF says the decision, which entered into effect Wednesday, came after it was unable to set up a call center to get feedback from beneficiaries, without providing further details.

Two individuals familiar with the program say the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen hindered the launch of the call center because they feared it might reveal their manipulation of the cash transfers. The two spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals from the rebels.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015. The rebels have repeatedly been accused of diverting aid to their supporters.

