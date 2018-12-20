UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would authorize U.N. monitors to observe the implementation of a cease-fire in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeida and the withdrawal of rival forces — potential breakthroughs in the country’s four-year civil war.

U.N. envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called for urgent deployment of U.N. monitors as “an essential part of the confidence” needed to help implement the Dec. 13 cease-fire agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels.

There have been intense negotiations over the past week on a British-drafted resolution, including over condemning Iran for supplying weapons to the Houthis. The United States circulated a stripped-down rival resolution Thursday.

Diplomats say the British put their draft in a final form for a vote Friday afternoon.

