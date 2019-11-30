The UNCHR is asking those refugees not registered with the agency to leave the European Union-funded facility. The surrounding areas of Tripoli have been the scene of fighting between armed factions since April.

According to a document obtained by the AP, the agency says it’ll phase out food distribution for the unregistered migrants, including dozens of tuberculosis patients, from Jan. 1.

Libya is a major waypoint for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to Europe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD