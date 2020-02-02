The state-run WAM news agency announced the pledge, describing it as including funding for “investment and development projects, as well as a soft loan.”

Mauritania, a moderate Islamic republic, has suffered five coups since independence from France in 1960. It has been led by military rulers for much of that time.

Ghazouani took the oath of office in August after winning a presidential election last year. That marked the West African nation’s first peaceful transfer of power.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms also including Dubai, has sought to expand its influence across Africa in recent years.