“In order to advance these objectives the Biden administration will restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” Mills said.
“This will involve renewing U.S. relations with the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people,” he said.
“President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore U.S. assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last U.S. administration,.” Mills added.
He said the United States hopes to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment to reach a two-state solution.
To pursue this goal, Mills said, “the United States will urge Israel’s government and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult,” such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions and providing compensation for individuals in prison for acts of terrorism.
