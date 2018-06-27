UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says a U.S.-backed Arab coalition fighting in Yemen is responsible for at least half of more than 1,300 child deaths or injuries there last year.

These children in the world’s poorest country are among 10,000 who died or were badly hurt in dozens of countries described in the U.N.’s “Children and Armed Conflict” report that was released Wednesday. Their numbers grew especially in Iraq and Myanmar.

In Yemen’s civil war, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are supported by the United States in both aerial and ground attacks.

The military campaign was started in 2015 to back Yemen’s internationally recognized government against Houthi rebels.

The U.N. report says all sides in the Yemeni war have recruited child soldiers as young as 11 years old.

