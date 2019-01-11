In this file photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 a convoy of U.S. military vehicles drives near Syria's northern city of Manbij. (Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. military said Friday that it had begun withdrawing troops from Syria, beginning a drawdown that has blindsided allies and sparked a scramble for control of the areas that American troops will leave.

In a statement emailed to reporters, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State said that it had “begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria. Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troop movements.”

Separately, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said that sources in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh reported the departure of around 10 armored vehicles from a military base in the town of Rmelan late Thursday.

President Trump’s announcement that he was moving to disentangle U.S. troops from Syria’s seven year war prompted widespread confusion, with administration officials offering different timelines for its completion.

Representatives of the Kurdish-led coalition that has spearheaded Washington’s fight against the Islamic State did not respond for comment.

