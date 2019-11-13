The State Department said Wednesday that the ruling encourages the BDS movement, a Palestinian-led campaign that promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. It said the U.S. “unequivocally opposes” any efforts to “economically pressure, isolate, or otherwise delegitimize Israel.”

The EU says it opposes the boycott movement but that settlement goods cannot say “Made in Israel.” The EU, along with the Palestinians and most of the international community, consider Israeli settlements on occupied lands as illegal.

