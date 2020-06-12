“The two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS threat, over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq,” both nations said in a joint communique. U.S. officials had stressed that they did not seek any form of permanent military presence in Iraq, the statement said.

The United States has some 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq as part of an international coalition fighting the Islamic State. The militant group still poses a threat there, although one that is much reduced from the period between 2014 and 2017 when it was building and then fighting for a sweeping landmass it described as its “caliphate.”

The U.S.-Iraqi talks cap a period in which bilateral relations plunged to their lowest ebb. President Trump’s decision to order the killing of renowned Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Iraq soil sparked a firestorm of criticism in Iraq and abroad, eroding trust between the two militaries and piling pressure on the coalition to leave.

That process had begun in recent months, although it remains unclear how many have relocated outside Iraq. In retaliation for the death of Soleimani and one of his closest Iraqi allies, militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iran-backed militia groups have also accelerated the withdrawal of coalition troops from a handful of smaller Iraqi bases, following a campaign of rocket attacks on facilities where American troops were stationed.

There was no word Friday on when or how another round of troops might leave. “There was no discussion of a timeline,” Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters.