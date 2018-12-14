JOHANNESBURG — The United States says it has sanctioned three people over their roles in South Sudan’s civil war.

A Treasury statement released Friday names the three as retired Israeli military official Israel Ziv and South Sudanese businessman Obac William Olawo, for leading entities whose actions have extended the conflict, and South Sudanese official Gregory Vasili, “for actions that have undermined peace, stability, and security.”

The U.S. also designated six entities owned or controlled by two of those named.

The statement says the U.S. is targeting people who have “provided soldiers, armored vehicles, and weapons used to fuel the conflict.”

The U.S. says it will continue to target those who “profit off the misery and suffering of the South Sudanese people.” The civil war has killed nearly 400,000 in five years.

