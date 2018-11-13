U.S. national security adviser John Bolton attends before the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11 2018. (Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death inside an Istanbul consulate did not appear to provide any link between the killers and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

Bolton, speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Singapore, said that he had not listened to the tape himself, but that it was the assessment of “those who have listened to it” that Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler is not implicated.

Recordings of the Oct. 2 operation, carried out by a 15-man hit squad inside Istanbul’s Saudi consulate, has been shared with Western intelligence officials. The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that transcripts of the audio have also been shared with the agencies.

Western diplomats and Turkish officials say that it would be difficult to carry out such an operation without the approval of Mohamed, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. At least one member of the Saudi hit squad has previously served as his bodyguard.

According to a New York Times report published Monday, citing unnamed American officials, a member of team that laid in wait for Khashoggi can be heard making a phone call to someone after his death, instructing them: “Tell your boss”.

The Trump administration views the powerful crown prince as a vital partner. Saudi Arabia is a major purchaser of American weapons and the linchpin of a regional strategy focused on rolling back Iranian influence.

Bolton described the relationship as “incredibly important” and said that Trump did not believe that ongoing probes into the killing would affect arms sales to the kingdom.

Erdogan told reporters Monday that the recording had been played to officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Canada, Germany and Britain. “Our intelligence organization did not hide anything,” he said.

Turkish officials with knowledge of the recording’s contents say that Khashoggi was choked upon arrival at the Saudi consulate. They said his death took around seven minutes, and that his body was dismembered shortly afterward. No traces have been found.

“The recordings are really appalling,” Erdogan said Monday. “When the Saudi intelligence officer listened to the recordings he was so shocked he said: ‘This one must have taken heroin, only someone who takes who heroin would do this.’”

Loveluck reported from Istanbul.

