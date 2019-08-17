The global standoff between the United States and Iran over shipping escalated Saturday after the United States issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker detained in Gibraltar, just hours after the ship was ordered released.

The Grace 1 supertanker was intercepted in waters off Gibraltar by the British navy last month on suspicion that it was delivering oil to Syria in violation of E.U. sanctions. The move triggered the capture by Iran two weeks later of a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf in apparent retaliation.

A Gibraltar court ordered the release of the Grace 1 on Thursday after Britain said it had received guarantees from Tehran that the ship would not deliver oil to Syria. The step had been widely expected to encourage Iran to release the British ship, the Stena Impero, that has been detained in Iranian waters since July.

Instead, the Grace 1’s departure is likely to be further delayed as the authorities in Gibraltar consider whether to act on the U.S. warrant, unveiled late Friday night in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It seeks the seizure of the ship, the forfeiture of the 2.1 million barrels of oil it is carrying and the sum of $995,000 on the grounds that the shipment violates U.S. sanctions against Syria and also Iran.

The Grace 1 had been expected to leave Gibraltar earlier Friday, but it had already been delayed because the captain and five crew members resigned, the Gibraltar Chronicle reported. A new captain and crew were expected to arrive Sunday, the newspaper said.

The warrant marks the first attempt by the United States to seize a ship since President Trump walked away from the international deal over Iran’s nuclear program and imposed tough new sanctions. It could also provoke further tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf, where U.S. and British warships have embarked on patrols to protect commercial shipping.

A court document issued in support of the warrant alleges an elaborate effort to disguise the Iranian origins of the Grace 1’s cargo. The ship left Iran in April, turning off its transponders while it was in Iranian waters and carrying forged documents to show that the oil it was carrying came from Iraq, the document alleges. “Relevant authorities in Iraq have confirmed that the documents were fraudulent,” it says.

As the tanker sailed around Africa toward the Mediterranean, a “confidential source” revealed that the Grace 1 was destined for the Syrian port of Baniyas and scheduled to arrive in early July, it says. “Charts and electronic equipment recovered from onboard the Grace 1, WhatsApp messages recovered from crewmembers' mobile devices, and crewmembers’ statements revealed that the Grace 1 was destined for Port Banias, Syria in violation of U.S. sanctions,” the document says.

At the same time, an elaborate network of front companies laundered money in support of the shipment through the U.S. financial system, in a bid to circumvent U.S. sanctions against deliveries of oil to Syria as well as transactions with Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The companies included the ship’s Singapore-based owner, identified only as Company 1, and others in the United Arab Emirates, St Kitts, Nevada, Oman and Switzerland.

