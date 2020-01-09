Ajax is in Qatar — the 2022 World Cup host — for training and two friendlies during the Dutch league winter break.

Dest’s request to leave came a day after Iran launched missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. The missiles were a retaliation following an American drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force.

Dest, who has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, decided last year to play for the United States instead of the Netherlands.

