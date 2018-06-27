A man carries a child rescued from rubble after Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes in the rebel-held town of Nawa, about 18 miles north of Daraa in southern Syria on June 26, 2018. (Ahmad Al-Msalam/AFP/Getty Images)

Syrian or Russian warplanes bombed at least three medical facilities in southern Syria overnight, a war monitor and local doctors said Wednesday, as forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad appeared to ramp up a battle plan that has forced rebel-held areas across the country into submission.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the bombed hospitals were near the Jordanian border in the towns of Saida, Jeeza and Musayfra. Aid groups have raised the alarm in recent days as the government’s intensifying offensive has caused some 45,000 people to flee deeper into rebel-held territory, although Jordan insists it will not open its border to them.

[Syrian government advances into rebel enclave, prompting fears of wider conflict]

The Russian-backed offensive aims to recapture the final pocket of opposition-held territory in Syria that is not under the protection of foreign powers. But its location along both the Jordanian and Israeli borders has effectively turned it into a geopolitical tinder box. Washington is watching anxiously as pro-Assad forces deploy Iranian-backed militiamen and the displaced flood toward closed borders.

Hospitals and medical personnel have routinely been targeted throughout Syria’s seven-year war, usually by government forces and often preventing local residents from reaching treatment when the bombs strike their neighborhoods.

[Syria’s army is on a path to victory after ousting rebels from Damascus]

In some cases, the tactic has also hastened victory for Assad’s forces, driving up death tolls and putting rebel forces under greater pressure from the civilian populations that live among them.

On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross implored all sides to halt the fighting, repeating a call that has been routinely ignored by the warring parties through the protracted conflict.

“We urgently call on all sides fighting in Daraa, Sweida and Quneitra to show restraint and to do their utmost to spare civilians,” said Robert Mardini, the organization’s regional director for the Near and Middle East, referring to major population centers across southwestern Syria.

