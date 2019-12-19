The port handles 70% of Yemen’s food imports and aid.

The two sides signed a U.N.-brokered agreement last December in Sweden that included a cease-fire for Hodeida and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners. But the deal was never fully implemented.

AD

This week’s talks focused how both sides would redeploy forces from strategic areas in Hodeida, which has seen some of the war’s worst fighting. The talks also addressed who will oversee administration of the country’s most important shipping port. They come amid a renewed push for peace.

AD

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when Iran-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north. They pushed out Yemen’s internationally recognized government and ushered in the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 and has since waged war against the Houthis in an effort to restore the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD