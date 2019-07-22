A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, Monday, July 22, 2019. ) (Manish Swarup/AP)

Varunavi Sreejith, 13, gaped at the screen in front of her, inching to the edge of her seat as the clock ticked down to 2:43 p.m. As Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission took off, she jumped up, clapping, a bright smile lighting up her face.

“I am very proud and relieved,” said Sreejith. A student at JBM Global, one of India’s only high schools offering a curriculum dedicated to space exploration, she had stayed back after school to watch the live-streamed launch in the auditorium.

She wasn’t alone. Thousands of Indians across the country went online to watch the nation’s most ambitious space mission to date. On Facebook, the live launch had over 650,000 viewers. Over 7,500 people registered to travel to Satish Dhawan Space Center off the country’s southeastern coast to witness it in person.

After a “technical snag,” aborted the first launch attempt a week ago, the Indian space agency known as ISRO successfully sent Chandrayaan-2 to the moon Monday afternoon in a testament to its burgeoning capabilities in space.

The agency had “bounced back with flying colors,” said, K. Sivan, the chief of ISRO after the launch. “It is the beginning of a historical journey for India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “The launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of [1.3 billion] Indians to scale new frontiers of science.”

With Chandrayaan-2, India is attempting a soft landing on the moon — a feat only accomplished by three other countries, the United States, Russia and China. It also hopes to be the first to land in the uncharted south pole region. In its first moon outing with Chandrayaan-1, India had been instrumental in the discovery of water molecules on its surface.

India’s low-cost, homegrown technology that has powered its space program is a source of national pride and inspiration.

[New Delhi, we have a problem: India calls off lunar mission an hour before launch]

JBM Global, a premier school in a Delhi suburb has instituted astronomy and space studies classes for all age-groups. “The response from the students is tremendous,” said Uma Negi, a teacher from educational company Space India which conducts classes at the school. “Showing them the launch encourages their curiosity,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Negi showed the students models of Chandrayaan-2, which they attempted to replicate. Sreejith, who had been disappointed by the aborted launch, spoke excitedly about the possible discoveries of the new mission.

“Space is a large unknown area so we [India] have the chance to make a mark,” she said.

While ISRO spokesperson Vivek Singh refused to divulge details about the problem that delayed the launch, he said, “in space science, even if there is a small observation, you cannot overlook that.”

At a modest price tag of $141 million, Chandrayaan-2 is made up of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, that was launched by the country’s most powerful rocket, known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III. The launch comes at the heels of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11, when man first landed on the moon. India has also announced its intention of sending a manned space mission by 2022.

