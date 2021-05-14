At least 11 people were killed and more than 500 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank during protests in solidarity with Gaza and Arab Israelis, and also against the decades-long occupation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The prospect of widening unrest in the West Bank could add major new elements to the current conflict, including Israel's security for Jewish settlements in the occupied territory. At least four of the Palestinians killed Friday were in protests in villages around Nablus, the scene of frequent skirmishes with Jewish settlers.
Human rights groups have denounced so-called "price tag" attacks in which right-wing settlers target Palestinian homes and property, including burning olive trees and fields.
The ongoing spiral of violence also is a test for the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank and maintains a security-coordination agreement with Israel. But the Palestinian Authority leadership faces counter pressures from the streets as sympathy grows for Gaza, controlled by rival Hamas.
Most of the West Bank protests Friday were notably outside the territory's main city, Ramallah, in areas where the Palestinian Authority has less reach.
In cities such as Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem, people Palestinians poured into the street early Friday following reports that Israel had accelerated its bombardment in Gaza. The conflict, which shows no sign of abating, has so far resulted in the deaths of at least 119 people in Gaza and nine in Israel, with hundreds more injured.
"I came because there's a Palestinian revolution happening," said 31-year-old Hurriyah Zaida, an Israeli Studies student at Birzeit University, during a rally near the Beit El checkpoint that divides Ramallah from a nearby Jewish settlement. "We are standing united. This hasn't happened for years."
The main difference this time has been protest marches inside Israel by Arab citizens, some of whom have family in the West Bank. In recent days, some have faced off with bands of right-wing Israelis, many from West Bank settlements, in mixed Jewish-Arab cities including Lod, Jaffa, and Haifa.
“We are seeing a very emboldened version of these [settler] movements that are out on the streets not just in the West Bank but also now … within Israel,” said Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer and activist in Ramallah.
Across the West Bank, Palestinian cities and villages are often separated by Israeli settlements, which has hampered political and civic organizing, said Ines Abdel Razek, 33, a Palestinian advocate in Jerusalem. The Palestinians’ West Bank economy, already dependent on international aid, has also been particularly hit-hard by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many people economically reliant on the PA, she said.
But Palestinians additionally feel push from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, established as an interim semiautonomous government by the Oslo accords in the 1990s. The PA remains widely unpopular as does its head, President Mahmoud Abbas.
During an anti-Israel demonstration Tuesday, PA security forces blocked protesters from reaching the Muqata’a, the Palestinian presidential compound in Ramallah. They forcibly dispersed the crowd after chants criticized Abbas and arrested two people, according to Barghouti.
The Palestinian Authority, led by Abbas’s Fatah Party, is locked in a 15-year conflict with Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. The first Palestinian elections to be held in more than a decade were supposed to be held later this month until Abbas — trailing in the polls — indefinitely suspended them, citing Israel’s refusal to allow East Jerusalem Palestinians access to voting booths.
Israel has strengthened its security cooperation with the PA in an effort stop violence and protests in the West Bank. But many Palestinians oppose this relationship, saying Abbas has since wielded this power to effectively enforce Israel’s occupation and crack down on his own opponents.
“The PA doesn’t want internal unrest,” said Abdel Razek. “To make security coordination work that means suppressing unrest and [political] organizing.”
But no political alternative to either Fatah or Hamas has been able to gain traction.
Now, said Zaida, comes another moment of reckoning for the PA.
“If the Palestinian Authority listens to its people and resists settler colonialism with us, then it has a role,” she said. “But if it doesn’t stand with us, then it has none.”