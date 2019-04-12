When Awad Ibn Auf, Sudan’s vice president and defense minister, took to state radio on Thursday to announce he was taking over the country, he did so with none of the charisma of a politician and none of the passion that had fueled four months of street protests that brought down President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year reign.

Sudan’s new leader is not a man of the people like Bashir once was, no matter how despised he became. Ibn Auf, 65, is a career military man in a country where the military is mostly known for repression and atrocities.

“I, the defense minister, chairman of the High Security Committee, announce the uprooting of the regime and placing its head under custody in a safe location after arresting him,” he said, without a quiver in his voice, as he announced a two-year transitional military government.

To many Sudanese, his words contained a contradiction: Ibn Auf, more than almost anyone, was very much at the center of Bashir’s regime. Uprooting it would have taken Ibn Auf out of the picture.

“The former government is essentially the new government,” said Magdi El-Gizouli, a Sudanese analyst at the Rift Valley Institute. “The nature of power in Sudan has been seriously challenged, but it has not been changed.”

After years in military, Ibn Auf rose to high rank just as Bashir’s government was gearing up for its most notorious bout of repression in Darfur, a western region bordering Chad.

There, Ibn Auf, who was by then the army’s head of military intelligence and security, liaised with the Janjaweed — ethnic Arab militias that brutally raped, pillaged and killed their way through the region, burning much of it to the ground and sending millions fleeing.

In 2006, he was sanctioned by the U.S. government for his role in Darfur, and he remains on the sanctions list today. He is one of just a handful of world leaders on this list that includes Kim Jong Un, Bashar al-Assad, and Nicolas Maduro.

Unlike Bashir, however, the International Criminal Court did not indict Ibn Auf for war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide. Pending further investigation, however, he could still be prosecuted by an international court.

“Because he could still face prosecution for war crimes, he would not have been taken off the [sanctions] list, so that he could not use assets or financial resources to aid in avoiding said prosecution,” said Neil Bhatiya, a sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security.

On Friday, the United Nations human rights office called on Ibn Auf to cooperate with the ICC and hand over Bashir for prosecution, which most analysts think is extremely unlikely given Ibn Auf’s own ties to atrocities in Darfur.

Bashir appointed Ibn Auf vice president in February, while protests were rocking Sudan. As the protests morphed into a vast sit-in in the capital Khartoum this week, Ibn Auf told a group of military chiefs that "Sudan's armed forces understand the reasons for the demonstrations and are not against the demands and aspirations of the citizens, but will not allow the country to fall into chaos,” according to local media.

In his speech assuming power on Thursday, one of Ibn Auf’s declarations was a curfew, which many protesters saw as an attempt to shut down the sit-in, which had been a 24-hour affair.

Thursday night, however, the military did not enforce the curfew. And on Friday morning, Ibn Auf’s political chief, Omar Zenalabdin, gave a televised address in which he said the military council was “the protector of the demands of the people,” and that the two-year transition could be shortened if matters are handled “without chaos.”

He added that the the military council planned to hold a dialogue with the protesters.

“They need to come to the middle, of course, otherwise these protests won’t go away,” said El-Gizouli. “But we can be sure they will at least try to remain sovereign as a guarantee of their own ultimate power.”

