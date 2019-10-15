Two small aircraft were sent from the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus and are helping in putting out the fires.

A heat wave hitting the region and strong winds helped intensify the fires in pine forests around Lebanon and three provinces in neighboring Syria.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that if the fires turn out to be intentional those behind it “will pay a price.”

