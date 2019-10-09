

Turkish-backed members of the Syrian National Army prepare for an expected military operation by Turkey into Kurdish areas of northern Syria, in Azas, Syria, near the Turkish border, Oct. 8, 2019. (Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria on Wednesday called for civilians in the area to defend against a Turkish military incursion that American and Turkish officials have said could begin at any moment.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced three days of “public alarm” and urged people to “go to the border region adjacent to Turkey to carry out their moral duty and show resistance.”

The mobilization came ahead of an expected military operation that Ankara says is aimed at pushing back Syrian-Kurdish militias from a long stretch of Turkey’s shared border with Syria. The planned offensive has presented the Trump administration with a dilemma, because the Syrian-Kurdish fighters are U.S. allies who aided in the fight against the Islamic State militant group.

The White House announced Sunday that it was withdrawing U.S. troops from the area that Turkey planned to invade, igniting a firestorm of criticism. Republican leaders denounced Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds. Pentagon officials struggled with explanations, humanitarian workers warned of civilian casualties, and Kurdish commanders said they might be forced to abandon their Syrian prisons holding thousands of captured Islamic State fighters and head for the front lines against Turkey.

Turkey views the Syrian-Kurdish fighters as terrorists allied with Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. A spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fahrettin Altun, writing in The Washington Post on Wednesday, called for international support for Turkey’s offensive.

“Turkey has no ambition in northeastern Syria except to neutralize a long-standing threat against Turkish citizens and to liberate the local population from the yoke of armed thugs,” Altun wrote.

U.S. officials said Tuesday that the offensive could begin within hours. On Wednesday morning, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said preparations for the offensive were continuing. The Reuters news agency, citing Turkish officials, reported Wednesday afternoon that a portion of a concrete border wall had been removed in advance of the military action.

Officials said they were uncertain whether Turkish forces would conduct a symbolic feint inside the border — which they said could enable the U.S. troops to return to reactivate the safe zone — or would force their way deeper into Syria.

Outside experts have cautioned that a large-scale Turkish operation, if it precipitated a security breakdown at prisons holding Islamic State militants, could prompt a larger U.S. withdrawal from Syria. The American presence, which includes about 1,000 troops in northeastern Syria, is a lean force dispersed across a number of bases.

Sabah, a Turkish newspaper close to Erdogan’s government, published a report Tuesday describing how the battle might unfold. It said Turkish armed forces would wait for the full withdrawal of U.S. troops before commencing any operation. Warplanes and howitzers would pound enemy positions, then Turkish troops would enter Syria from several points along the border, east of the Euphrates River.

The military would advance as far as 18 miles into Syrian territory, the report said, without naming its source. After the operation was completed, Turkey would “continue its humanitarian work to bring back locals in the area.”

On the other side of the Turkish border on Wednesday, many residents were steeling themselves for the worst. Mikael Mohammed, a Kurdish father of three who owns a clothing store in Tel Abyad, a quarter-mile from the Turkish frontier, said he had not received any customers since Tuesday. U.S. troops based in the town withdrew early Monday after the White House announcement.



In this image provided by the Kurdish Hawar News Agency (ANHA), U.S. military vehicles travel down a main road in northeastern Syria, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (ANHA via AP)

“All the shops around me are open, except that there are no people,” Mohammed said in a telephone interview. “The only people heading to the marketplace today are those who need to buy food or things that are absolutely necessary. People who are out there in the streets look as if they are going to someone’s funeral.”

And the town itself was divided. Some residents supported the Syrian-Kurdish force, called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as it faced off against Turkey’s military might. Others supported rebel groups backed by Turkey.

“We have people who were displaced from Afrin because of the Turkish invasion — they are worried that they will be displaced once again,” he said, referring to Ankara’s 2018 military offensive against a Kurdish enclave west of Tel Abyad.

“People are scared. When we used to see U.S. troops in the streets of Tel Abyad, we would feel safe; they were here to protect us. Yesterday, we saw U.S. troops, but this time they were on their way out of the area, and that terrified people,” he said.

DeYoung reported from Washington and Khattab from Beirut. Sarah Dadouch and Liz Sly in Beirut contributed to this report.

