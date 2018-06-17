This still image taken from video provided by Arab 24 shows Saudi-led forces gathering to retake the international airport of Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida from the Shiite Houthi rebels Saturday, June 16, 2018. With battles raging at the southern side of al-Hodeida International Airport, the military of Yemen’s exiled government said it had entirely seized the facility, and that engineers were working to clear mines from nearby areas just south of the city of some 600,000 people on the Red Sea. (Arab 24 via AP) (Associated Press)

SANAA, Yemen — Witnesses say the Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on the airport in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

The witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisal, say Sunday’s airstrikes echoed across the city. The scale of the damage was unclear.

Yemeni security officials say the rebels, known as Houthis, are holed up in the airport and that the coalition is trying to drive them out. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The coalition launched an offensive last week to retake Hodeida, the main entry point for food and aid to the country, which is already on the brink of famine.

A U.N. envoy arrived in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, on Saturday in an effort to broker a cease-fire.

