In four straight elections, he campaigned almost exclusively on the need to depose Netanyahu, saying his divisive tactics were having a corrosive effect on Israeli politics and culture. In 2019, with former Army chief of staff Benny Gantz, he co-founded the new Blue and White party, which attracted significant support in each of the campaigns. Lapid split with Gantz last year when Gantz broke a pledge never to serve with Netanyahu and joined the prime minister in a power-sharing government, citing the emergency situation of the pandemic.