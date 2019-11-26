The man, identified only as Kachi, told the council by video Tuesday that he is “still suffering from psychological harm.”

But Kachi says he believes he survived “under a pile of dead bodies” to be a witness “to the hideous crimes” against the Yazidis.

He is urging the international community not only to ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted but to “acknowledge that the crimes committed against the Yazidi community amount to genocide.”

