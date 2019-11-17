The separatists pushed government forces out and captured Aden during summer clashes.
The officials say the separatists refuse to hand over government facilities and insisting on joint committees. The officials spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.
The infighting between government forces and separatists added another layer to Yemen’s complex civil war.
