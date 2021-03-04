The attack was “a natural response” to the “brutal blockade and aggression on our dear people,” Sarea wrote. Attached to his tweet was an aerial photograph with coordinates of what seems to be a distribution station in Jiddah, the same facility struck in November.
The attack was the third on Saudi Arabia just that day: the Houthis said they hit King Khaled air base in Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom and Saudi state media reported an attack on Jazan by the Yemeni border, saying it intercepted and destroyed a missile.
The U.S. consulate in Jiddah issued a security alert for all three attacks, adding that there were no reports of casualties.
Houthi attacks on the kingdom have increased as of late, mainly focused on targets in the south of the country. An American-backed, Saudi-led coalition, fighting the Houthis since 2015, often confirms the attacks if they have been thwarted.
The coalition aims to restore Yemen’s internationally-recognized government and to stem what it perceives as Iran’s growing influence in the region. The United States, a strategic Saudi ally, designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist group under President Donald Trump — a designation the Biden administration said it is reversing as aid groups warn it will worsen the already-tragic humanitarian conditions in Yemen.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that senior U.S. officials held a first direct meeting with Houthi officials in Oman in late February.
Last month, after a relatively-rare attack on Saudi capital Riyadh, the United States released a statement condemning the attack on its ally, adding that the United States is working to “de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy.”