On the outskirts of this urban enclave, located near the front lines of Yemen’s long civil war, government troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition are battling Houthi rebels for control of Marib province — the government’s last major stronghold in the north. The death toll has soared in the past year, both on the battlefront and in the city, which has been targeted by missiles and other attacks. At least 100 civilians, including children, were killed or injured in Marib province just last month.