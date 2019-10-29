It was not immediately clear if blast was caused by an explosive device or a projectile fired from outside the compound.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdishi was to hold a meeting with top military officials.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since the rebels overran the capital Sanaa in 2014.
