AMMAN, Jordan — Representatives of Yemen’s warring sides are meeting for a second day in the Jordanian capital for talks on implementing a prisoner exchange agreed to in Sweden last month.

The office of U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths has described the two-day meeting between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government as a “technical one.” The International Committee of the Red Cross is also attending, and a closing statement is expected later on Thursday.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014, when the rebels captured the country’s capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops.

In Sweden in December, the two sides agreed to confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners. But the implementation of that deal has been slow and marred by violence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.