SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Shiite rebels say they didn’t attend U.N.-mediated peace talks because they were not guaranteed safe return after the talks.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, senior rebel official, said on Twitter on Thursday that a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government refused to grant authorization to an Omani flight to transfer the delegation to Geneva.

Al-Houthi said this raised suspicions they might be denied return to Yemen — as happened in 2016 after a failed round of talks.

The coalition has imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Yemen since 2016.

Thursday’s talks, which were meant to be the first between Yemen’s warring parties in two years, are currently stalled pending the rebels’ arrival.

Yemen’s war has been raging since March 2015.

