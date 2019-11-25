Tawoos did not reveal the identities of detained foreign workers except to say two Jordanians had been transferred to the capital, Sanaa, which Houthis wrested from the internationally recognized government in 2014.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed two aid workers were released and flown home Sunday.
Last week, U.N. deputy humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller warned of a spike in violence and harassment targeting humanitarian workers in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled areas.
