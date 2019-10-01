The rebels said last month they were halting their missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. On Monday they announced the release of scores of detainees they had rounded up and held for years in rebel-controlled territory.

The moves raised hopes of reviving stalled peace talks between the warring sides.

Yemen’s war has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

