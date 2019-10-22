He says the dead include two women, two children and the vehicle’s owner.

The rebels have released graphic images showing dead bodies, claiming they were of the victims.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels on behalf of Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people.

