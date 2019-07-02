A parking employee looks at a damaged glass window at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. (Nael Shyoukhi/Reuters)

In the latest of a string of attacks targeting Saudi airports, an armed drone dispatched by Yemeni rebels struck the kingdom’s Abha airport early Tuesday, injuring nine people, according to Saudi military officials.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press agency, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said that nine civilians were wounded, including one Indian and eight Saudis, none seriously.

Since last month, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have targeted Saudi Arabia repeatedly with armed drones and missiles, escalating tensions amid efforts by the U.N. and the international community to broker a peace in Yemen, the Middle East’s poorest country.

On Tuesday, the rebel’s Al-Masirah TV said they had launched a “large operation” to target the airport in Abha, roughly 125 miles north of Yemen’s border with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have targeted that airport and others several times since June 12, when an attack injured at least 26 people inside the Abha facility.

The U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels for the past four years in an effort to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government and prevent Iran’s growing regional influence. The conflict has worsened a humanitarian crisis that has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions on the brink of famine.

The recent drone strikes come amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf region over attacks on oil tankers and other disputes.

Read more:

Love and war: Searching for glimmers of hope in Yemen

Airstrike by Saudi-led coalition said to hit near Yemeni hospital, killing 8, including 5 children

Saudis say oil pipeline was attacked by drones, possibly from Yemen

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news