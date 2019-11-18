The government had been slated to return last Tuesday but officials said the separatists were stalling and refusing to handover the key headquarters building and the presidential palace.

In August, the ousted secessionists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, ousted President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s forces, setting off violence between the two side.

The government and the separatists are nominal partners in the Saudi-led coalition’s war against Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

