The officials say the separatists agreed to disband their militias, which would be integrated into Hadi’s forces. The officials say the deal is expected to be signed next week in Riyadh.
They spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.
Hadi’s forces and the separatists have clashed since August, though they’re allies in the Saudi-led war against the Houthis.
