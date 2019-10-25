CAIRO — Yemeni officials say the internationally-recognized government and southern separatists reached an initial agreement to end their infighting in the country’s south.

The officials said Friday the deal envisages a new Cabinet and allows for the return of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to the port city of Aden, a temporary seat of government established after the rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Hadi later fled from Yemen to Saudi Arabia.