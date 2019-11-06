Spokesman Wadah Dobish told The Associated Press that at least four Houthi missiles struck warehouses.

Houthi officials meanwhile said the Giant Bridges fired dozens of shells on the rebel-held town of Durayhimi, just south of the Hodeida port city.

All officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

The escalation could jeopardize a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, the entry point for 70% of food imports and international aid.

