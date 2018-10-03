SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say the Houthi rebels have released two sons of the late former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The officials, who spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media, say Omani officials and the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, helped negotiate the release of Salah and Madian Saleh. The officials say the two sons were being flown to Jordan’s capital, Amman.

The sons have been in custody since the rebels killed Saleh, their onetime ally, when they gained the upper hand in days of fighting with Saleh’s forces for control of the capital, Sanaa, in December 2017.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015.

