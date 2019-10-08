The officials blamed the Houthi rebels, saying they scattered land mines and explosive devices in areas under their control in Hodeida to hamper a push by government forces last year.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Recent heavy rainfall and floods in the region have exposed land mines, which are largely unmapped and remain a threat to civilians.

Yemen’s war pits the Iran-aligned Houthis against the internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

