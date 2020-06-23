If true, the strikes would mark one of the largest attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabian soil in their more than five-year-long war. It threatens to further escalate the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation, where a humanitarian crisis is worsening as the countries grapples with the spread of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Since 2015, the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, have been fighting the Saudi-led coalition of regional Sunni Muslim nations which is seeking to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The American-backed coalition is also trying to prevent Iran, which is aligned with the Houthis, from gaining influence in the region.
In a televised speech on Tuesday, the Houthi military spokesman claimed that “a large number of ballistic and winged missiles and drones” had struck Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Intelligence, its King Salman air base as well as military positions in Jizan and Najran, two cities in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near the Yemeni border.
The spokesman warned that the Houthis planned to “carry out more stronger and tougher military operations” in the future until Saudi Arabia stops the “aggression.”
Dadouch reported from Beirut.