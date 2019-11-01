The Houthis didn’t provide any photographs or footage to corroborate their claim. The rebels, who overran Yemen’s northern parts and the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, have been fighting a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed coalition since 2015.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military. The Houthis had shot down at least two U.S. drones in the last few months.

The Saudi-led military coalition wasn’t immediately known to operate this type of U.S.-made drone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

