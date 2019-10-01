The officials told The Associated Press that after the OHCHR representative, Elobaid Ahmed Elobaid, landed in Sanaa on Monday, rebel security officers boarded the plane, withdrew his travel permit, and ordered the plane to leave.

The officials spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to reporters.

Rupert Colville of the OHCHR confirmed Elobaid’s expulsion from Sanaa but wouldn’t elaborate.

