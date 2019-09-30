The detainees were taken in Houthi raids since 2014, when the rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

Monday’s statement from the ICRC’s chief in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, says the Red Cross facilitated the release. He expressed hope “this operation opens the door to further releases to bring comfort to families awaiting reunification with their loved ones.”

Yemen’s conflict pits Iranian-aligned Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition backing the government.

