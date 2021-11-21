The spokesman would not confirm media reports that two people from the boat had been arrested as traffickers. As for the victim, he said the Coast Guard was waiting for the coroner’s report, but added that “presumably” the victim drowned.
Local media have reported a small number of women and minors among the survivors.
Although migrant flows to Europe from the coasts of Turkey and Northern Africa have decrease, many still undertake the perilous trip across the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, often paying considerable sums to traffickers.