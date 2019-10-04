Women and children stand by a gate during a brief dust storm at the foreigners' section of al-Hol camp in Syria. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

— America’s Syrian Kurdish allies are at risk of losing control of the vast camp where the families of the Islamic State’s defeated fighters are being detained as militant women increasingly assert their dominance over the camp, according to the top Kurdish military commander.

Guards at the al-Hol camp in eastern Syria are failing to contain the increasingly violent behavior of some of the residents, and the flimsy perimeter is at risk of being breached unless the international community steps in with more assistance, said the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Gen. Mazloum Kobane, who uses a nom de guerre and is known simply as Mazloum.

“There is a serious risk in al-Hol. Right now, our people are able to guard it. But because we lack resources, Daesh are regrouping and reorganizing in the camp,” he said, using the Arab acronym for the Islamic State. “We can’t control them 100 percent, and the situation is grave.”

The al-Hol internment camp in eastern Syria houses around 70,000 people, most of them women and children who were displaced by the war against the Islamic State. A majority of those are ordinary civilians caught up in the fighting who have no relationship to the militants, and over half are children.

But as many as 30,000 are Islamic State loyalists, including the most die-hard radicals who chose to remain in the dwindling caliphate until the final battle for the village of Baghouz earlier this year, Mazloum said in a telephone interview from his headquarters in the Syrian province of Hasaka.

Around 10,000 of those are foreigners from over 40 countries who made the journey to join the Islamic State in Syria, and they are among the most fiercely committed extremists, according to camp officials.

Tensions in the camp have risen sharply since the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered an audio address last month urging his followers to “tear down the walls” of the camps and prisons housing detainees to free them, SDF officials say. The women have set up their own Islamic State-style Shariah courts and are inflicting physical punishments on ordinary camp residents who reject their ideology.

One of the SDF’s foremost wishes is for governments to alleviate some of the burden on the SDF by repatriating their citizens, Mazloum said. But most governments are refusing to take them back.

The Kurdish administration also needs help with funding to secure, feed and house the detainees, he said. The town-sized camp, sprawled across a remote stretch of desert near the Iraqi border, is surrounded only by a rusty, sagging chain-link fence. Floodlights — paid for by the Kurds — to detect breakouts at night were smashed almost immediately by women throwing rocks, Mazloum said. The guards have no night vision equipment, and the few CCTV cameras are useless after sunset.

Smugglers sympathetic to the Islamic State lurk in the desert nearby and close in under cover of darkness and help women and children clamber across the fence.

Mazloum said he believed all those who have escaped in this way were foreigners, and all were subsequently recaptured. SDF officials concede however that it is possible some have managed to get away undetected.

An incident earlier this week heightened the fears that the camp is slipping out of control. An attempt by guards to intervene to prevent Russian Islamic State women from administering beatings against two women who had failed to obey their rules were confronted by stone throwing women, two of whom pulled guns, according to the officials. The guards opened fire in the air, according to Mazloum, and four women were injured by gunshots.

Compounding the problem are the dismal living conditions. Food is scarce, water supplies are contaminated, and disease is rife. With winter approaching, the misery will only increase, heightening discontent in the camp, said Mazloum, citing the urgent need for more humanitarian assistance as well.

The SDF forces are meanwhile stretched thin across their vast territory, amounting to a third of Syria, by the effort to suppress revived Islamic State activity elsewhere, by continuing threats from Turkey that it plans to invade the northern part of the area, and by the need to defend against possible incursions from the Syrian government to the south.

“All this is preventing us from focusing on the camp,” he said. “If we can remove these challenges, we can manage.”

But, he added, that would require a political settlement to the overall Syrian war “which will take a very long time.”

