Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another, authorities said.
The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two.
No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.
The TTP restarted attacks in recent months on security forces in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Baluchistan provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, after its talks with the government failed.