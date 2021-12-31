The military provided no further details about the slain soldiers and detained militants.
North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army-run school was attacked in December 2014 in the Peshawar city.
The attack, claimed by Pakistani Taliban, killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.
The latest violence in the northwest comes a day after a roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern city of Quetta, killing six people and wounding at least 13 others.