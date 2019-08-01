Civilians and security forces gather at the site of a deadly attack, in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

A missile fired by a rebel group in Yemen struck a military camp in the southern port city of Aden on Thursday, killing or wounding dozens of soldiers, according to witnesses and a rebel-run media outlet.

At least 32 people were killed in the attack, Reuters reported, citing health and security officials in Aden, which serves as the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said that dozens of wounded people were brought to one of its hospitals in the city. Photographs posted on local news websites showed the mutilated bodies of soldiers and a large crater near what appeared to be barracks.

A separate attack on a police station in Aden earlier Thursday, apparently carried out by a suicide bomber, killed at least 10 people, according to Jamal Khudabaksh, Aden’s director of public health. It was not clear whether the attacks were related.

The missile strike was claimed by the Iranian-allied rebel group known as the Houthis that is based in northern Yemen. The strike underscored the Houthis’ continued ability to launch sophisticated attacks on adversaries, despite a years-long military campaign waged by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition aimed at defeating the rebels.

The attack, and the high death toll, also threatened efforts led by the United Nations to bring Yemen’s warring parties together for negotiations to end the conflict — a war that has sparked one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters and caused thousands of civilian deaths.



A destroyed vehicle remains at the site of a deadly attack on the Sheikh Othman police station in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

The Houthis seized control of Yemen’s capital and other parts of the country beginning in 2014, ousting the Saudi-backed government. They continue to control a large swath of territory in northern Yemen and regularly launch missiles and armed drones across the border toward cities in Saudi Arabia.

The strike Thursday targeted the Security Belt, a local force trained and supported by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition. The UAE recently announced it was drawing down its own forces in Yemen, although it continues to control proxy militias, mainly in southern Yemen.

A commander of the Security Belt, Brig. Gen. Munir al-Yafei, was killed in the attack, according to Yasser al-Yafei, a local journalist who said he witnessed the missile strike.

The Houthis said the attack was carried out using a drone and a medium-range ballistic missile, according to the Houthis’ official al-Masirah news outlet. A commander quoted in the report said the strike was intended to prevent an imminent advance by the southern troops.

Yafei, the journalist, said the attack occurred during a graduation ceremony at the base. The missile struck shortly after Brig. Gen. Yafei — known as Abu al-Yamama — had stepped down from the dais, he said. A few minutes later, “a huge explosion occurred directly behind the podium,” the journalist said.



Brig. Gen. Munir al-Yafei, killed by a Houthi missile attack in Aden on Aug. 1, 2019, is pictured in Yafaa district, Yemen, July 15, 2017. (Fawaz Salman/Reuters)

Ali Al-Mujahed reported from New Delhi.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news