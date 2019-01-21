Michael Kovrig, shown in Hong Kong last March, is one of two Canadians being held in China. (AP/AP/file)

The detention of two Canadians in China is making academics and others cautious about traveling to the country, more than 140 academics and former government officials wrote in a remarkable open letter to President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

They called for the immediate release of the two men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been held without access to lawyers or family members since being arrested for “endangering national security” more than a month ago.

“We who share Mr. Kovrig’s and Mr. Spavor’s enthusiasm for building genuine, productive and lasting relationships must now be more cautious about travelling and working in China and engaging our Chinese counterparts,” the signatories wrote in the letter, which was first published in Canada’s Globe and Mail but sent to other media outlets, including The Washington Post.

“That will lead to less dialogue and greater distrust, and undermine efforts to manage disagreements and identify common ground. Both China and the rest of the world will be worse off as a result,” they wrote.

Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who has been working as the China analyst for the International Crisis Group, an organization whose mission is to “build a more peaceful world.”

He was arrested in Beijing on Dec. 10 and has been held ever since in a detention center, in solitary confinement with the lights on 24 hours a day. He has been questioned about his previous work as a diplomat, leading Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to say that Beijing was not respecting diplomatic immunity.

Spavor was based in Dandong, a city on the Chinese border with North Korea, where he ran Paektu Exchanges, an organization promoting cultural exchanges and business relationships with North Korea. A fluent speaker of Korean, he arranged one of former basketball star Dennis Rodman’s trips to North Korea and has spent extended periods of time with leader Kim Jong Un.

Spavor has been held in circumstances similar to Kovrig’s in a detention center in Dandong, where he is being interrogated about his work.

The signatories to the letter include former U.S. ambassadors to China Gary Locke and Winston Lord, and the Asia director on President Obama’s National Security Council, Evan Medeiros.

Others who signed include Bonnie Glaser and Scott Kennedy from the Center for Strategic and International Studies; Elizabeth Economy from the Council on Foreign Relations; Orville Schell of the Asia Society; and Ely Ratner of the Center for a New American Security.

The letter said that the kinds of meetings and exchanges that Kovrig and Spavor had and promoted were “the foundation of serious research and diplomacy around the world, including for Chinese scholars and diplomats.”

The detentions of the two men “send a message that this kind of constructive work is unwelcome and even risky in China,” they wrote.

Kovrig and Spavor were detained 10 days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, one of China’s corporate crown jewels. She is also the daughter of the company’s politically well-connected founder.

Meng was arrested on a warrant for extradition to the United States, where she is wanted on fraud charges relating to Huawei’s alleged violation of export sanctions against Iran.

She has been released on bail and is living in her Vancouver house while she contests extradition.

The arrest of the two Canadians is widely seen as retribution for Canada’s arrest of Meng.

Indeed, the editor of the hawkish Global Times, a Chinese English-language newspaper, warned there would be consequences for Ottawa’s actions. China will “take revenge” if Meng was not completely freed, Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, said in a video posted at the time of the men’s arrest.

President Trump has suggested that he might be willing to do a deal to release Meng if China gave in to his demands in the countries’ trade war — provoking a rebuke from Ottawa, which said the arrest was carried out on legal grounds, not political ones.

China appeared to up the ante last week when a court sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison late last year after being convicted of trying to send methamphetamine to Australia. But in a hasty one-day retrial last week, his sentence was changed to death.

This was also seen as linked to the detention of Meng, although China insists that it was merely following the rule of law.

Canada has been seeking international support for the men’s release, prompting some choice words from China’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Canadian side’s practice reminds me of a Chinese idiom to ‘make an empty show of strength,’ ” Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said Monday, referring to a saying about bluffing.

“First of all, the Canadian side is engaged in ‘microphone diplomacy’ and tries to pull some countries to help it. This will not help solve the incident,” she said. “I would like to once again urge the Canadian side to respect the spirit of the rule of law, respect China's judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks.”

